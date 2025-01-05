Those who have interacted with Mamparanobs say they always knew that one day she would top local trending topics, but she has gone one better and attained global status: even foreign media, such as the New York Post, are chortling at her moment of in-flight turbulence.
The DA and the Patriotic Alliance have reported her racist comments to the police, and her employer, the SABC, says it takes a dim view of the behaviour of its brand manager. What a way to promote the broadcaster’s brand!
The good news is that none of us will be seated next to her any time soon on a FlySafair flight — the airline has barred her from its planes.
Mampara of the week: Nobuntu ‘Nobs’ Mkhize
It’s bad enough when the turbulence is outside the plane
Image: Screenshot
