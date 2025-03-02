A good chair to leave vacant
Thank you, Volodymyr, for demonstrating why tea with Trump is not a good idea
02 March 2025 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa obviously meant well when he responded to the cancellation of USAid funding for HIV treatment in South Africa by saying he would like to discuss it with US President Donald Trump. McBuffalo is one of those who believe a “transactional” Trump is always open to a deal, if there’s something in it for him. ..
