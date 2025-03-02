The man who can't say no
Mampara of the week: Zwelo Masilela
Not my fault I am a cadre deployee
02 March 2025 - 00:00
Parliament is again tasked with selecting new members for the National Youth Development Agency — that government agency known for organising kissing festivals and spending millions on balloons. The guy tipped to be handed the key to the vault is ANC Youth League treasurer-general Zwelo Masilela...
