Mampara of the week: Zwelo Masilela

02 March 2025 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Parliament is again tasked with selecting new members for the National Youth Development Agency — that government agency known for organising kissing festivals and spending millions on balloons. The guy tipped to be handed the key to the vault is ANC Youth League treasurer-general Zwelo Masilela...

