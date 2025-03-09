Mampara of the week: Ernst Roets
Guru among the Boere on ubuntu
09 March 2025 - 00:00
Well-travelled canard farmer Ernst Roets is giving other fake news protagonists a serious run for their money. He and his band of fellow bearers of fake news — including AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2025-02-09-qa-with-afriforum-ceo-kallie-kriel-on-land-expropriation/) — were in the US recently to spread the gospel of Afrikaner...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.