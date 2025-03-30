Hogarth

Mampara of the Week

Have you ever heard of Vincent Tseka?

A ridiculous own goal

30 March 2025 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Neither had we, until this week when we found out how his mamparadom could cost South Africa a place in next year’s Fifa World Cup...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mampara of the week: Reuben Madadzhe Hogarth
  2. Mampara of the week: Ganief Hendricks Hogarth
  3. Mampara of the Week: Ernst Roets Hogarth
  4. Mampara of the week: Zwelo Masilela Hogarth
  5. Mampara of the week: Enoch Godongwana Hogarth
  6. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Hogarth
  7. Earth won’t escape Musk if he’s on Mars Hogarth

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Y’all feelin’ the derangement hitting yet? Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | A sad saga of Zondo, Cyril, hyenas, foxes and a huge pile ... Opinion
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The art of looking busy while nursing a precipitous decline Opinion
  4. Have you ever heard of Vincent Tseka? Hogarth
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC failures tarnish its GNU partner Opinion

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki delivers the Aziz Pahad Inaugural Lecture
Neuralink (USA) vs. NeuCyber (China) - Who Will Rule the Mind? 🇺🇸 🧠 🇨🇳 #elonmusk