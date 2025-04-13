Having a worse bad hair day
13 April 2025 - 00:00
The wrecking Orange Ball was in the Oval Office on Wednesday, signing a barrage of executive orders. One of the bizarre ones was a reversal of what The Donald described as “Biden’s war on showers”. This was to repeal regulations, formulated under his predecessor, to limit the water pressure coming out of showers, sinks, toilet flushers and dishwashers...
