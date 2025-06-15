Down with pensioner presidents
15 June 2025 - 00:00
You know the ANC leadership succession race has begun when you see a president of its kindergarten frequenting TV screens. Collen Malatji has been doing the rounds recently, not leading the youth in demanding jobs or access to tertiary organisations but doing the bidding for one of the factions vying for the next ANC presidency...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.