Mampara of the week: Angie Motshekga
Minister of military mishaps
15 June 2025 - 00:00
The saga of the South African military deployment in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is stuttering to an end in the same shambolic way it was conducted. The mission was called off following a disastrous attack by M23 rebels in and around Goma in January, in which 14 South African troops were killed. ..
