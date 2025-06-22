Mampara of the week: James Moloi
Taking the credit (lots of it)
22 June 2025 - 00:00
Company credit cards are an essential team-building tool in any successful business. You never know when your colleagues might want some KFC or Nando’s. Or a beer at the local tavern. Or even a quick shopping spree at Foschini. After all, a happy employee is a productive employee. In the case of Athletics SA, its president James Moloi must surely have been the happiest of all if his long list of expenses is anything to go by...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.