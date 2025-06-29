Hogarth

Mampara of the week: Oscar Mabuyane

Crisis? What crisis?

29 June 2025 - 00:00 By HOGARTH

The Eastern Cape is reeling from a flood disaster in which more than 100 people died and scores of families lost their homes and essential belongings. But instead of dealing with this humanitarian crisis, what does premier Oscar Mabuyanempara do? He goes on 34 days' “family responsibility leave”...

