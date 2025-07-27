How to ruin a good battle
MK Party gets so excited about expropriation it joins a GNU vote
27 July 2025 - 00:00
If the military uniforms they wear in parliament were not for show and Colleen Makhubele was a commander of the MK Party forces in a real battle, she would have led them straight to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the enemy. The occasion was the parliamentary vote on the Appropriations Bill — a significant step towards the passing of the troubled government of national unity’s budget. The battle lines had long been drawn, GNU forces — though initially divided — stood in favour, and those outside the GNU would oppose it...
