Shaky foundations for dialogue
10 August 2025 - 00:00
Not long ago, the pipe-smoking-one was ready to start a new Frontiers War after GodZille and the Blue Wave announced that they would boycott the upcoming national dialogue. Former president Thabo Mbeki accused the DA of “abandoning” the people by refusing to be part of the process. Now that his foundation and others are following in the DA’s footsteps, what must Mme Zille and the DA call the former president?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.