'Don't judge me on my looks,' says advocate
24 October 2021 - 00:00
Mx Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane, a lawyer who identifies as nonbinary or “agender” and uses the singular they/them pronoun, broke into tears after the actions of a high court judge this week.
Mokgoroane, an advocate, was presenting an unopposed matter at the Johannesburg high court before judge Greg Wright, who for many months has been ordering his court roll according to gender. Because of Covid protocols, judges organise their rolls in a way that limits the number of people present in their courtrooms. ..
