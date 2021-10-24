'I would love to see a world in which youth are free to explore their identity'

The days of identifying everyone as one of two genders — male or female — are long gone, to the relief of those who are embracing a wide range of gender alternatives

“The thing about gender is that it has very little to do with what you look like or how others interpret you, it is who you are to yourself. So pronouns are important and the fact that people read you through your body can be triggering and offensive to people.”



This is the perspective of Jabulani Pereira, executive director of Iranti, a media advocacy organisation defending the human rights of transgender, intersex and lesbian people in Africa...