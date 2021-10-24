The toxic tales that left a stain on Colin Powell

The shoddy 'evidence' on Iraq he presented to the UN wouldn’t pass muster as a school science project. Do we forgive a decent and honourable man for one monstrous blunder?

When Colin Powell was chair of the US joint chiefs of staff he rarely came to the office before 7am. The highest-ranking military officer in the US armed forces was a workaholic and early riser, but he knew if he got to the office before seven his staff would be there at 6.30am.



When he slept in his office during the 1991 Gulf War, his closest aides kept it secret so the 1,500 military officers on his staff wouldn’t follow his lead...