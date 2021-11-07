Damon Galgut caps a year of triumph for African writers

Loud praise as quiet man of letters becomes the third South African author to win the prestigious Booker Prize

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

On Wednesday, Damon Galgut became the third South African author to win the Booker Prize, the holy grail of Western awards for literature.



This is also the third major victory for African writers in 2021. On October 7, Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”...