Damon Galgut caps a year of triumph for African writers
Loud praise as quiet man of letters becomes the third South African author to win the prestigious Booker Prize
07 November 2021 - 00:00
On Wednesday, Damon Galgut became the third South African author to win the Booker Prize, the holy grail of Western awards for literature.
This is also the third major victory for African writers in 2021. On October 7, Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.