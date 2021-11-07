Some good, some bad: Mogoeng Mogoeng’s mixed legacy

In his later years Mogoeng Mogoeng seemed to retreat from the fray — at a time when leadership of an embattled judiciary was sorely needed, writes Franny Rabkin in part four of her series on the former chief justice

In May 2020, the final episode of Zooming with the Zumas, a YouTube dialogue between former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane, was aired. In it, Zuma made a startling claim. He said — with not a shred of evidence — that there were judges who had “unfortunately pronounced that ‘Zuma will never win a case in my court’ ”.



He was, he said, being treated by the courts of a democratic SA the way he had been treated by apartheid’s courts...