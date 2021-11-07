Some good, some bad: Mogoeng Mogoeng’s mixed legacy
In his later years Mogoeng Mogoeng seemed to retreat from the fray — at a time when leadership of an embattled judiciary was sorely needed, writes Franny Rabkin in part four of her series on the former chief justice
07 November 2021 - 00:00
In May 2020, the final episode of Zooming with the Zumas, a YouTube dialogue between former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane, was aired. In it, Zuma made a startling claim. He said — with not a shred of evidence — that there were judges who had “unfortunately pronounced that ‘Zuma will never win a case in my court’ ”.
He was, he said, being treated by the courts of a democratic SA the way he had been treated by apartheid’s courts...
