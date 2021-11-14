Insight

Africa bears the brunt of climate change — but also has some of Earth's key healing habitats

COP26 saw the critical role of nature in combating global warming acknowledged at a world climate summit for the first time

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
14 November 2021 - 00:00

Life-size polar bears in life jackets at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow symbolise how wildlife needs rescuing from this man-made catastrophe.

Significantly, for the first time at a COP summit, the role nature can play in saving the planet was highlighted — which could benefit Africa...

