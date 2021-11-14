Africa bears the brunt of climate change — but also has some of Earth's key healing habitats
COP26 saw the critical role of nature in combating global warming acknowledged at a world climate summit for the first time
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Life-size polar bears in life jackets at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow symbolise how wildlife needs rescuing from this man-made catastrophe.
Significantly, for the first time at a COP summit, the role nature can play in saving the planet was highlighted — which could benefit Africa...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.