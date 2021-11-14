Relax, I’ll pay tax on Mars

Elon Musk is now so rich he could buy SA. Last week he became the first person on the planet to break the $300bn barrier. His critics say the only thing bigger than his piggy bank is his ego, writes Nadine Dreyer

He brushed his teeth vigorously and climbed into his P-jays. Then he knelt at the side of his bed and clasped his hands together.



“Please God,” he whispered, “Help me save humanity.”..