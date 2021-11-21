Incidentally

An agony aunt for the AI era answers your ethical questions

App created by artificial-intelligence experts tries to help morally conflicted humans

When life and world events are confusing and frustrating (and face it, when are they not?), wouldn’t it be nice to have an omniscient oracle to turn to for help, an all-knowing, all-seeing presence who could tell us what is wrong and what is right, how we should act in any given circumstance, and what might happen to us and our loved ones in the future?



This, of course, is the blind hope that fuels all religions, but it is also a philosophical question. If there were such a thing as unbiased, ambient ethics untethered to human bias, whom might we consult to tell us these things?..