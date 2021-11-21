Enoch Godongwana: a man of many hats — and many headaches

Enoch Godongwana has an almost impossible mountain to climb, juggling the many competing interests for money from the fiscus. The new finance minister talks about efficiency, the art of political diplomacy — and hats

Enoch Godongwana has 30 fedora hats; one for each day of the month. This is a collection he has built over the years, as a cultural symbol and also an appreciation of township life and style.



These hats are often the perfect icebreaker or source of banter; and the perfect foil in the hostile world of politics. As the new finance minister, Godongwana will need all the skills he can muster to navigate difficulties in politics and economic policy. Any weapon to disarm his colleagues in the ANC will help. ..