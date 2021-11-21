Paul Erasmus: a contrite hitman or a conscienceless killer?

The confessional memoir of dirty-tricks apartheid spy Paul Erasmus, published a few months after his death, has given rise to even more questions, writes Jonathan Ancer

Paul Erasmus — Mr Dirty Tricks turned whistleblower — wrote a tell-all memoir about his life and crimes as a Security Branch agent during the worst days of apartheid.



And there were a lot of crimes, more than 500 of them: stealing pot plants, sabotage, assault and attempted murder...