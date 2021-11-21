Tubby Reddy: an iron fist — and a fall from grace

Former CEO of Sascoc, who has died at the age of 62, faced allegations of corruption and sexual harassment

Tubby Reddy, who died this week after a short illness at the age of 62, ruled South African sport with an iron fist during his tenure as CEO of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) from 2009 to 2018.



While he oversaw SA’s two most successful Olympic teams of the post-isolation era — London 2012 and Rio 2016 — Reddy fell from grace after he was fired amid allegations of corruption and sexual harassment...