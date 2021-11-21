You never know when you are going to slip on life’s banana peel

What do rats’ tails, dead cobras and Al Capone have in common? They all have a role to play in the law of unintended consequences, writes Nadine Dreyer

Once upon a time, when the British ruled India, the authorities were alarmed at the number of cobras slithering around Delhi.



So they came up with an ingenious scheme. What if they offered cash for every dead snake? ..