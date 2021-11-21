You never know when you are going to slip on life’s banana peel
What do rats’ tails, dead cobras and Al Capone have in common? They all have a role to play in the law of unintended consequences, writes Nadine Dreyer
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Once upon a time, when the British ruled India, the authorities were alarmed at the number of cobras slithering around Delhi.
So they came up with an ingenious scheme. What if they offered cash for every dead snake? ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.