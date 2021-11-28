How Cape residents turned a former hospital into a 'cosmopolitan community'

It used to be a rat-infested ruin. Today the old Woodstock Hospital is home to a vibrant community of people who are changing the face of homelessness in Cape Town

It’s been years since Bevil Lucas used to walk up the hill to Woodstock Hospital for a diabetes check-up. Now the narrow consulting room where the doctor would treat him is his bedroom.



The bench on which patients used to wait is used for meetings. Political books such as After Dawn by Mcebisi Jonas and a book about Karl Marx, along with thrillers by Deon Meyer, fill his bookshelf...