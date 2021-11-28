Insight

Metropole

Meet Mama Joburg: Mpho Phalatse

SA’s largest city has its first woman mayor. Mpho Phalatse says she is more than ready to take on this daunting task

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
28 November 2021 - 00:00

Johannesburg’s new mayor is seated at the top of the table in the mayor’s boardroom. She is the first woman to wear the chain and very much aware that she is at the helm of SA’s economic hub and the wealthiest city in Africa. 

Mpho Phalatse, a medical doctor and the DA candidate, this week took occupation of the mayor’s parlour at the Civic Centre in Braamfontein after being voted in by a coalition that included her party’s arch-rival, the EFF. She beat the ANC’s Mpho Moerane by 144 votes to 121...

