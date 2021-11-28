The rise and rise of Anant Singh, former R1-a-day film shop employee

Leonie Wagner finds out all the things Anant Singh would like us to know

When we arrive at Anant Singh’s Videovision office on a rainy day in Umhlanga, Durban, the film producer hasn’t yet arrived, so we are ushered into a private cinema to watch a trailer for the film of his memoir, In Black and White.



This is followed by a tour of his corner office. On the balcony are wooden benches marked “Europeans Only”, used as props in the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. ..