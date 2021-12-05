Tribute

Good night, sweet prince: lifelong friend bids farewell to Sir Antony Sher

Janice Honeyman pays tribute to her lifelong friend, the great actor Sir Antony Sher, who died on Friday

My dear Tony, my soul-brother, buddy, colleague, thinker, perfectionist, personal teacher, inspiration and consummate artist — this is my own personal “Hello and Goodbye” to you.



Our first “Hello” was on the beach at Sea Point — you, an ant in oversized navy swimming trunks, me in a wet, bobbly bathing costume, both of us with solid blobs of Nivea on our noses! And this was all of 68 years ago!..