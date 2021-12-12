Ebrahim Ebrahim, a freedom fighter with no bitterness in his heart

Struggle veteran Ebrahim Ebrahim was brave and incorruptible

“He was shabbily dressed, like an underground operative who did not want to attract attention,” says Sehoai Santo, a former academic in Lesotho, about meeting Ebrahim “Ebie” Ebrahim in Harare in 1987.



They met at the house of another prominent struggle activist, Phyllis Naidoo. “He … carried a small radio, and regularly listened to the BBC and Deutsche Welle. He was a deep thinker, and seriously committed to the struggle.”..