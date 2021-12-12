Insight

Ghislaine Maxwell, the girl who loved life’s slimebags

Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the late British media baron Robert Maxwell, is on trial for her alleged role in providing Jeffrey Epstein with underage girls for sex

Nadine Dreyer Features editor
12 December 2021 - 00:00

What do we make of Ghislaine Maxwell, the high-society figure accused of relishing her role as brothel madam and child-sex pimp?  

What drives a woman to act as vassal to a monster with an insatiable appetite for young flesh? A beast who was once her lover?  Like Erysichthon of myth, the more Jeffrey Epstein ate the more he wanted. His hunger fuelled more hunger...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Let’s pause and think before celebrating demise of ANC Opinion
  3. Jacob Dlamini dissects history of the Kruger National Park in 'Safari Nation' Opinion & Analysis
  4. Meet former Cape Flats gangsters who are turning their lives, communities around Insight
  5. Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula Opinion

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...