Ghislaine Maxwell, the girl who loved life’s slimebags

Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the late British media baron Robert Maxwell, is on trial for her alleged role in providing Jeffrey Epstein with underage girls for sex

What do we make of Ghislaine Maxwell, the high-society figure accused of relishing her role as brothel madam and child-sex pimp?



What drives a woman to act as vassal to a monster with an insatiable appetite for young flesh? A beast who was once her lover? Like Erysichthon of myth, the more Jeffrey Epstein ate the more he wanted. His hunger fuelled more hunger...