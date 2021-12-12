Rods at dawn: new fishing war as drone pilots spar with shore anglers

Catching by camera pushes the law - and may be illegal

A fight is brewing between traditional shore anglers and fishermen who use drones to carry baited hooks beyond the surf line in the hopes of catching a big one.



While drone anglers say the remotely piloted aircraft allow anyone to get involved in fishing, its detractors claim that drones are often operated illegally and are reducing numbers of inshore fish, already under pressure from decades of overfishing by recreational anglers...