Insight

Klaas de Jonge: How I fooled the apartheid security police

Even in chains, the Dutch anti-apartheid activist and ANC agent slipped a close police guard

19 December 2021 - 00:00 By Klaas de Jonge

• In this extract from International Brigade Against Apartheid, edited by Ronnie Kasrils, Dutch anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge describes how he escaped arrest for planting improvised explosive devices in SA.

During his detention De Jonge hatched a plot to lie to security policemen about a device in the Nedbank building on Church Square in Pretoria where he knew the Dutch embassy had offices. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ‘His Excellency’ did a passable job in French Africa, but ... Opinion
  3. Q&A with Shell SA's Hloniphizwe Mtolo on seismic testing on Wild Coast Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Gwede Mantashe Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The 'united in graft' strategy will destroy the ANC Opinion

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating