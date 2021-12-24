Incidentally...
It takes a mere cat to give us pause from prejudice
In World War 1, a front-line cat ran out of lives. But not before it showed opposing enemies that they had more in common than they thought
24 December 2021 - 00:00
The closing of the year 2021 feels like a damp squib (or a damp squid, for fans of My Octopus Teacher) compared with last December.
At the end of 2020, hopeful memes were flying about like happy clouds of cabbage butterflies. “Next year will be better!” “Rot in hell, 2020; roll on 2021!”..
