Desmond Tutu: A treasured — and turbulent — priest just when SA needed him

The apartheid government wanted to get rid of Desmond Tutu. But they realised this pesky clergyman was the one person they dare not touch, writes Chris Barron

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, who has died at the age of 90, was SA's moral beacon during apartheid and afterwards.



The apartheid government hated him for his fearless, outspoken criticism. Although it was a richly contested space there was nobody it would rather have silenced than Tutu...