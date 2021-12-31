Desmond Tutu couldn’t have done it without his beloved Leah

The tale of the couple’s 66-year union is one of SA's great and enduring love stories, writes Nadine Dreyer

When Nomalizo Leah Shenxane first met Desmond Mpilo Tutu, she thought he was just the headmaster’s stuck-up son.



She was in her teens and Tutu snr was the principal at her Krugersdorp school...