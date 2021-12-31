Giants reunited: Tutu and Mandela saw the greatness in each other

They were the two most brightly shining beacons of SA’s transformation — now both are gone

Tutu had this to say about Nelson Mandela’s 27 years in prison: “The time in jail was quite crucial. Of course, suffering embitters some people, but it ennobles others. Prison became a crucible that burned away the dross. People could never say to him: ‘You talk glibly of forgiveness. You haven’t suffered. What do you know?’ Twenty-seven years gave him the authority to say, ‘Let us try to forgive.’”



Tutu was ordained a few months after the 1960 Sharpeville massacre when 69 black South Africans were shot dead. He finally got the chance to vote 34 years later — at the age of 63. ..