'He loved, he laughed' - Desmond Tutu always had the last laugh
Moral giant, human rights titan, thorn in the side of the elite; the Arch, our global treasure, was loved and respected everywhere. One of his most powerful weapons was his outrageous sense of humour, which he often used to disarm opponents and ease the pain of the downtrodden, writes Nadine Dreyer
31 December 2021 - 00:00
The irreverent reverend, the wisecrack cleric, the Arch would have his congregants rolling in the aisles and his naysayers running for cover.
He was often the butt of his own humour and described himself as “just a ventriloquist for causes”. ..
