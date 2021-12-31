Tutu and the Dalai Lama: A friendship in pursuit of sharing happiness
Tutu and the Dalai Lama, the Buddhist spiritual leader, collaborated on the definitive book about human happiness
31 December 2021 - 00:00
They were two of the world’s best-known spiritual leaders and forged a deep friendship.
“I don’t know that you wake up in the morning and say ‘I’m going to become a friend to the Dalai Lama.’ It just happens,” Tutu once said. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.