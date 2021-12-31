Tutu and the Dalai Lama: A friendship in pursuit of sharing happiness

Tutu and the Dalai Lama, the Buddhist spiritual leader, collaborated on the definitive book about human happiness

They were two of the world’s best-known spiritual leaders and forged a deep friendship.



“I don’t know that you wake up in the morning and say ‘I’m going to become a friend to the Dalai Lama.’ It just happens,” Tutu once said. ..