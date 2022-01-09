2022: Prepare for a brave new metaworld

Bots that turn Dante into their own poetry and avatars that misbehave. Nadine Dreyer and Sue de Groot look at what to expect in 2022 and beyond

NAUGHTY, NAUGHTY AVATAR!



In October Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder and CEO, renamed his company Meta. He also announced that he believed so much in the metaverse that he would invest billions in this Next Big Thing. ..