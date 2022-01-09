Insight

2022: Prepare for a brave new metaworld

Bots that turn Dante into their own poetry and avatars that misbehave. Nadine Dreyer and Sue de Groot look at what to expect in 2022 and beyond

09 January 2022 - 00:00 By Nadine Dreyer and Sue de Groot

NAUGHTY, NAUGHTY AVATAR!

In October Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder and CEO, renamed his company Meta. He also announced that he believed so much in the metaverse that he would invest billions in this Next Big Thing. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma Opinion
  2. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Black Lives Matter — but not to our government Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Stop kicking the Zondo can down the road Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | As we grieve, so we must resolve to uphold Tutu’s vision Opinion

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech