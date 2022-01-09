Probing outer space, where no billionaire has been before
Closing in on the big bang, touching the sun, going toe-to-toe with asteroids: space exploration has entered a new era
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Adventures in space have entered a whole new dimension, way beyond billionaires playing with their Dinky toys.
The James Webb Space Telescope launch on Christmas Day from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana marks a milestone in space exploration...
