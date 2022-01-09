Talk to strangers: How about a chat with someone you don’t know?

Striking up a conversation with strangers has been shown to be good for us, especially in these times of cascading isolation, writes Claire Keeton

When was the last time you talked to a stranger in a queue, street or coffee shop?



Most people overestimate the awkwardness of starting conversations with strangers and underestimate its far-reaching benefits, and the pandemic-induced isolation has allowed these misconceptions to spread like the virus...