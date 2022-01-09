US Capitol assault: a genuine co-production between Trump and the crowd

Reducing the events that unfolded to whether former US President Donald Trump did or didn’t “incite” or “instruct” the crowd limits an understanding of Trumpism and of the critical role of mass events in developing the movement

It was the moment that could have brought US democracy to its knees. One year ago, at around noon on January 6 2021, former US president Donald Trump gave the concluding speech to a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington DC.



Within an hour, protesters stormed and then breached barricades around the Capitol Building, seat of the US Congress. By 1.30pm, they had invaded the building itself. And by the time they left, five people had died...