Insight

US Capitol assault: a genuine co-production between Trump and the crowd

Reducing the events that unfolded to whether former US President Donald Trump did or didn’t “incite” or “instruct” the crowd limits an understanding of Trumpism and of the critical role of mass events in developing the movement

09 January 2022 - 00:00 By Evangelos Ntontis, Klara Jurstakova, Evangelos Ntontis, Alex Haslam and Stephen Reicher

It was the moment that could have brought US democracy to its knees. One year ago, at around noon on January 6 2021, former US president Donald Trump gave the concluding speech to a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington DC.

Within an hour, protesters stormed and then breached barricades around the Capitol Building, seat of the US Congress. By 1.30pm, they had invaded the building itself. And by the time they left, five people had died...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma Opinion
  2. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Black Lives Matter — but not to our government Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Stop kicking the Zondo can down the road Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | As we grieve, so we must resolve to uphold Tutu’s vision Opinion

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech