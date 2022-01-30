The numbers game — it’s time to stand up and be counted

Cows, lightning and high walls… statistician-general Risenga Maluleke is ready for just about anything as the national census kicks off this week, writes Claire Keeton

Madiba magic gilded the first census of a democratic SA in 1996, as the “Rainbow Nation” opened its doors to thousands of fieldworkers collecting information about the lives of its people.



A quarter of a century on, the magic dust and trust have vanished and the spectre of the coronavirus looms over the 2022 count, which kicks off on Wednesday night...