US and Nato ignoring our issues, but we'll keep talking, says Russia
30 January 2022 - 00:00
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the US and Nato had not addressed Russia’s main security demands in their standoff over Ukraine but that Moscow was ready to keep talking.
Putin offered his first reaction to the US and Nato responses to Russia’s demands in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron after weeks of personal public silence on the crisis, in which Russia has massed troops near Ukraine...
