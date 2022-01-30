Violence against women is endemic, and the pandemic has made it worse

Women were dying at the hands of men long before coronavirus came along, and it keeps happening. What are we doing about it? Leonie Wagner speaks to a victim’s devastated family

Jamillah van Staden was a hustler: she turned her mother’s garage into a takeaway kitchen where she sold Tupperware, cupcakes and kotas. Customers loved her charming smile and the way she’d give an extra cake or a double portion of chips to anyone in need.



The once buzzing space is now barren and dimly lit. Grief fills the room instead of the warm smells of batter and spices that were here when Jamillah was alive. ..