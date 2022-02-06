‘We are united for one purpose and that is to see our learners achieve’

Prega Govender meets a chanting headmaster and a headman with a keen interest in pupils' marks in a visit to rural schools that achieve top results despite challenges

In a booming voice and almost doubling over, Stanley Mpangana whips his 981 pupils into a frenzy, chanting “Yevula, Magigwana! Yevula!”



In Shangaan it means “Skin them, Magigwana! Skin them.”..