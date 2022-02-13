The state of SA's railroads
IN PICS | We’ve gone off the rails but we can get back on track
If middle class SA cares at all about the apocalyptic state of the country's railway network it's got a ticket to ride, says Lorenzo Davids
13 February 2022 - 00:00
The images that confronted us late last year of mutilated stations and destroyed rail infrastructure seemed like they were taken on a horror movie set or in a decades-old, abandoned town. But they were not: these were stations such as Jeppe and Kliptown in Johannesburg and Langa and Netreg in Cape Town. The scenes were apocalyptic.
Hundreds of thousands of Metrorail's more than 2-million daily passengers had abandoned the trains...
