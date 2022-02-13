Insight

The state of SA's railroads

IN PICS | We’ve gone off the rails but we can get back on track

If middle class SA cares at all about the apocalyptic state of the country's railway network it's got a ticket to ride, says Lorenzo Davids

13 February 2022 - 00:00 By Lorenzo Davids

The images that confronted us late last year of mutilated stations and destroyed rail infrastructure seemed like they were taken on a horror movie set or in a decades-old, abandoned town. But they were not: these were stations such as Jeppe and Kliptown in Johannesburg and Langa and Netreg in Cape Town. The scenes were apocalyptic.

Hundreds of thousands of Metrorail's more than 2-million daily passengers had abandoned the trains...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Cricket SA’s harassment of Boucher and Smith is a political ... Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  3. Boxing great Muhammad Ali's ex-wife packs a punch of her own Insight
  4. ‘We are united for one purpose and that is to see our learners achieve’ Insight
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Zondo dropped the ball on Fraser and his secrets about state ... Opinion

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022