100 days into the job, how well is Cape Town's new mayor doing?
Cape Town's new mayor fills a garbage bag with litter in just 20 minutes. He says he isn't afraid to get his hands grubby if it means improving the city
27 February 2022 - 00:01
Walking the talk. Getting his hands dirty. Putting his money — or the city's, really — where his mouth is. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.