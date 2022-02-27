Cheap suit? Not if you listen to what the president was saying

As far back as history goes, politics and fashion have moved in unison, writes Mikhail Brown

As well as setting out the usual plans and promises for the economy and jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, in this year’s state of the nation address, that his outfit was locally manufactured.



Prestige Clothing, which is owned by the Foschini Group, made his suit. Bolton Footwear, which produces the iconic Grasshopper veldskoen, made his leather shoes...