Insight

Dungeons, dominatrixes in the ’burbs: Where all your sexual fantasies can come true

Fetish clubs that indulge in pleasure, pain and every kind of kinky behaviour, freakish, slavish and fun behaviour attract all sorts of clients — from school-run mums to award-winning rappers

27 February 2022 - 00:00

“Welcome, darling, this is going to be a night you won’t forget and I promise it will be the most fun you’ve had,” Mistress Cleo says as she winks at me and my friend.  

The voluptuous Miss Cleo quickly swaps her flip-flops for black heels. There’s nothing understated about her ruby red lips and bright red hairdo.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | We’ve gone off the rails but we can get back on track Insight
  2. CARTOON | Cele, Sitole struggle to contain crime tsunami amid their ongoing ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Cash for votes is the real reason for the ANC’s slow, painful ... Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Smaller parties jostle for position as the ANC topples in slow ... Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | The RAF is little more than a crash site Opinion

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...