Dungeons, dominatrixes in the ’burbs: Where all your sexual fantasies can come true

Fetish clubs that indulge in pleasure, pain and every kind of kinky behaviour, freakish, slavish and fun behaviour attract all sorts of clients — from school-run mums to award-winning rappers

“Welcome, darling, this is going to be a night you won’t forget and I promise it will be the most fun you’ve had,” Mistress Cleo says as she winks at me and my friend.



The voluptuous Miss Cleo quickly swaps her flip-flops for black heels. There’s nothing understated about her ruby red lips and bright red hairdo. ..